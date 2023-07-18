CULTURE

Otto regalia found at Tatoi

[Greek Culture Ministry]

Culture Ministry researchers documenting the movable assets at the former royal palace at Tatoi in northern Athens have discovered the regalia of Greece’s Bavarian King Otto, the ministry said on Monday.

The crown and scepter were made by legendary French jewelers Fossin et Fils and the sword by Manceaux and Fossin et Fils.

The pieces were commissioned by Otto’s father, Ludwig I of Bavaria, but were not worn by the young king at his coronation in 1832 because the ship bringing them to Greece was delayed. The crown was used at the funerals of King Pavlos in March 1964 and his wife, Frederica, in February 1981, according to the ministry. 

Culture History

