Pulp to play Athens Release festival next year

Britpop pioneers Pulp will headline Release Athens 2024 festival on June 20, organizers revealed on Wednesday.

No additional artists have been officially confirmed for next year’s festival, which will take place at Water Square in Palaio Faliro on the southern coast of the capital.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 12 p.m. – you can buy yours here

Fronted by the charismatic Jarvis Cocker, the Sheffield-based group recently reunited – for a second time – to perform a series of live shows in the UK and abroad.

