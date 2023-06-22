Kalamata Dance Festival is back, pondering ways of existence

The Kalamata International Dance Festival returns to the southern Greek city this summer, in a rich celebration of some of the most exhilarating Greek and international contemporary choreographies, for 10 days from July 14. The theme of this year’s program is “(Re)Turn to the Body.”

In a note, Linda Kapetanea, the festival’s artistic director, explains the significance of mortality and aliveness in the event’s 29th edition, both in terms of the physical body as well as “the actual locale of each individual’s existence.” The continuity of one’s way of life and its connection with past and future generations is also emphasized, presented as the justification for longing to return to the basics.

The protagonists of this major artistic event are Greek and international artists, flying in from as far away as China and Canada to eulogize the human body as the “very essence of life.” In the performance “Carcaca,” Marco da Silva Ferreira utilizes dance and motion in studying cultural crystallization, as a cast of 10 performers physically question their collective identity, their movements inspired by nightclub scenes and technical folk dances, each particular to the performer’s heritage. Greek artists including Mariana Tzouda will be performing solo, while the Greek National School of Dance is also set to take the stage.

The program comprises 25 events, most being performances, but there will also be workshops and exhibitions taking place. These include workshops for families, individuals with disabilities, and an exhibition for kids organized in collaboration with the Museum of Cycladic Art.

Performances will be taking place in Kalamata’s main square too, blurring the line separating art from everyday life.

Founded in 1995, Kalamata International Dance Center organizes the festival with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports, the Municipality of Kalamata and the Regional Authority of the Peloponnese.