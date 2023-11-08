Charting Greek foreign policy and transatlantic outlook: A conversation with George Gerapetritis

The German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF) will be hosting a conversation with Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis in Brussels on Monday, November 13, at 7 p.m. Central European Time (8 p.m. Greek time).

This event will take place against the backdrop of the ongoing crises in the Middle East and Europe, as well as the evolving challenges to the global order. It promises to delve into the fresh perspectives of Greek foreign policy and examine the prospects for European and transatlantic cooperation.

This hybrid event is organized in collaboration with the Alexander Philon Fund for Transatlantic Partnership and Greek newspaper Kathimerini. It will be moderated by GMF Vice President Ian Lesser.

The German Marshall Fund of the United States is a nonpartisan public policy think tank that specializes in fostering relations between the US and Europe. Established in 1972 as a tribute to the Marshall Plan by the late Swiss-born American academic and philanthropist Guido Goldman, the organization is headquartered in Washington, DC, and has offices in Berlin, Brussels, Ankara, Belgrade, Bucharest, Paris and Warsaw.