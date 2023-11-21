Tilda Swinton, Olivier Saillard coming to Athens for show-tribute to Pasolini

Academy Award-winning British actress Tilda Swinton and distinguished fashion historian and curator Olivier Saillard are unveiling the results of their most recent collaboration at the Onassis Foundation Cultural Center in Athens next month.

“Embodying Pasolini” features the costumes and props used in the films of the iconoclastic Italian filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini, who was brutally murdered in 1975 at the age of 53.

Described as “a ritual-like fashion show” and “an absolutely idiosyncratic tribute to the great nonconformist filmmaker, poet and activist” in which “high fashion meets high art,” the performance/live installation features Swinton “as a canvas” for a collection of more than 30 costumes and props designed by Danilo Donati during the 1960s and 1970s and crafted by atelier Farani for the films of the Italian director.

The show will run from December 11-16, while on Friday, December 15 there will also be an after-performance talk with Saillard and Swinton.

