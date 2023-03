Sustainable fashion designer Amy Powney is celebrated in “Fashion Reimagined,” directed by Becky Hutner, which was screened as part of the Geocultura section of the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival. It will be also shown in the context of the 8th Thessaloniki Biennale of Contemporary Art, focusing on the themes of ecology and sustainability.

