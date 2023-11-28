British Museum loans ancient Greek hydria for Athens exhibition

An ancient Greek red-figure vase is to be loaned from the British Museum to the Acropolis Museum, leaving London for the first time in 250 years.

The nearly 50-centimeter-high hydria (a form of Greek pottery from between the 7th and 3rd century BC) by the Meidias Painter, dates back to 420 BC. It is painted with scenes from mythology, including one featuring Hercules.

The vase was purchased by the British envoy in Naples, Italy, William Hamilton, in 1760 and in 1772 it was acquired by the British Museum.

It will grace an exhibition at the Acropolis Museum from December 4 to April 14 and then travel to Paris for an exhibition at the Louvre.