Diplomatic spat unlikely to hinder Parthenon deal talks

The diplomatic spat between Rishi Sunak and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, triggered by the UK prime minister’s abrupt cancellation of a scheduled London meeting with his Greek counterpart after the latter restated Greece’s claim to the Parthenon sculptures housed in London, is not anticipated to impact the ongoing negotiations for a potential deal on the artifacts, according to British Museum officials who spoke to Kathimerini.

A British Museum trustee, speaking anonymously to the newspaper, expressed bewilderment over the incident, stating, “I am baffled as most people.” However, a Museum spokesperson conveyed confidence that the recent discord would not hinder the continuing talks, largely conducted behind closed doors, for a potential agreement.

“Discussions with Greece about a Parthenon Partnership are on-going and constructive,” the spokesperson said.

“We believe that this kind of long term partnership would strike the right balance between sharing our greatest objects with audiences around the world, and maintaining the integrity of the incredible collection we hold at the museum,” they added.

George Osborne, chairman of the British Museum trustees, earlier this month voiced his hopes for an agreement with Greece during the annual trustees’ dinner in the Duveen Gallery, home to the Parthenon sculptures. He suggested a temporary return of the sculptures to Greece in exchange for ancient artifacts unseen in the UK.

“We may well not succeed, but we think it’s worth trying,” Osborne said.

The dispute has been stuck for years on the question of ownership. The Parthenon Project, a non-profit, has proposed a solution that envisions the sculptures reunified in Athens without requiring Britain and Greece to agree on ownership.

The group expressed disappointment over Sunak’s snub.

“It’s a shame the British prime minister feels he can’t discuss the subject of the Elgin Marbles with the Greek prime minister, especially given how much both countries stand to gain from a sensible resolution on this matter,” an official, who did not wish to identify themselves, told Kathimerini.

“There is a way forward where both sides agree to disagree on the issue of ownership and strike a deal that benefits both sides, with the sculptures reunified in Athens. This also presents the opportunity to establish a non-profit, bilateral Foundation which could raise funds and support the reimagination of the Duveen Gallery into a cutting-edge, contemporary Hellenic Gallery – offering a fresh source of inspiration to the visiting public,” they said.