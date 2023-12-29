CULTURE

Ideal cinema goes out with a ‘Pulp Fiction’ bang

[Athens International Film Festival/Facebook]

With a screening of Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction,” the Ideal, one of Athens’ oldest cinemas, will close for good on Friday after more than a century in business.

“After 102 years of operation, Athens’ most historic and magnificent theatre has been forced to stop its screenings forever, despite the continuous reactions of countless citizens and the touching love of many thousands of cinemagoers,” the Athens International Film Festival said in a statement posted on social media.

“Come and say goodbye together to the great cinema of our city, with one of the films that defined an era during its years of operation,” the statement continued.

The final screening, which starts at 9 p.m., is already booked out.

The Ideal is located in the Schliemann-Mela Mansion on central Panepistimiou Street in Athens which was designed by German architect Ernst Ziller.

The four-story building, formerly owned by the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA), is now set to undergo a €36 million renovation so it can be turned into a five-star hotel.

Cine Ideal was the first to bring Dolby Stereo sound to Greece and once boasted the largest screen in Europe.

Under the previous owner, Cine Ideal paid rent based on a percentage of its ticket sales.

Film Culture

