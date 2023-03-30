Culture Ministry dismisses calls for protection of two iconic Athens cinemas

The Ideal and Astor cinemas in downtown Athens cannot be regarded as historic cultural monuments, the Ministry of Culture said in an announcement on Thursday.

Citing legislation passed in 2021, the ministry stated that the two movie theaters – on Panepistimiou and Stadiou streets respectively – “do not meet the criteria” for enhanced protection. It also clarified that it has no jurisdiction over the two buildings and no say in how they are used.

The ministry’s announcement came in response to growing calls for the protection of the two cinemas, which are located in buildings owned by the social insurance fund EFKA that are being slated for private development. No provisions have been made to safeguard the operation of the two venues.

Integral parts of Athens’ cultural scene, the Ideal has been around since 1921 and the Astor since 1947.

In a related development, meanwhile, the managements of the two movie theaters have decided to hold a series of free screenings this weekend to raise awareness about the campaign to keep them open.