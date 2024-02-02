Ministry buys venue turned from factory to Athens Festival landmark

The Culture Ministry has completed its acquisition from the National Bank of an iconic cultural venue at a former industrial complex on Pireos Street near central Athens, in a 12.6-million-euro deal bankrolled through the Recovery Fund.

The ministry has hailed the initiative as a “vital” part of plans to gentrify the capital’s Elainos district and “elevate it into a cultural hub.”

It also vowed that the space will continue to host performances by the Athens and Epidaurus Festival – which is responsible for turning the rundown warehouses into one of the capital’s most vibrant cultural spaces.

In the meantime, however, a tender will be held to upgrade the complex so it can host other events and activities on behalf of the ministry’s Cultural Resources Management Organization.

Asked to comment on the development, a spokesperson for the festival expressed the “expectation that the festival’s operation will continue unimpeded,” while stressing that it was this organization that turned Pireos 260 into a “landmark of contemporary culture.”