Greek culture minister oversees repatriation of ancient artifacts from US

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni received three ancient Greek artifacts for repatriation at Emory University’s Michael Carlos Museum in Atlanta, US on Monday.

According to a statement from the ministry, the artifacts, originating from Crete, Epirus and Attica, were products of illegal excavations, trafficked by antiquities smugglers, and illegally exported from Greece before finding their way to the Carlos Museum.

The items include a Minoan clay larnax with fish decorations dating back to the 14th century BC, a 2nd-century BC marble statue of a young woman leaning on a tree trunk and a seated marble male figure from an Attic tomb relief of the late 4th century BC.