Greek Youth Symphony Orchestra set to enchant Carnegie Hall

The Greek Youth Symphony Orchestra (GYSO) has announced its upcoming journey to the US, where it will perform at New York’s renowned Carnegie Hall this winter.

Scheduled for Sunday, November 3, at 7.30 p.m., the concert will be held in the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage of Carnegie Hall. This event is hosted by The Hellenic Initiative (THI), a nonprofit organization, with generous support from American and Greek donors.

The program promises a diverse selection of compositions, including «rewind« by London-born Anna Clyne, a GRAMMY-nominated composer; a series of Nikos Skalkottas’ Greek Dances, which premiered at Carnegie Hall exactly 70 years earlier, in November 1954, under the baton of Dimitri Mitropoulos and the New York Philharmonic; and Leonard Bernstein’s celebrated Symphonic Dances, a composition inspired by themes from the musical “West Side Story.”

While in New York, the GYSO musicians will also have the opportunity to visit the recently constructed Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine in Manhattan.

Founded in 2017 by conductor Dionysis Grammenos, the GYSO is Orchestra in Residence at Megaron – the Athens Concert Hall, and represents Greece in the European Federation of National Youth Orchestras. Over the past years, the orchestra has engaged 300 young musicians, ages 18-26, from 46 cities in Greece and abroad, offering them opportunities to participate in concerts and educational activities.

GYSO receives support from various entities, including the John S. Latsis Public Benefit Foundation, its founding donor, as well as the Greek Parliament, the Ministry of Culture, Bank of Greece, AEGEAS nonprofit company, Bodossaki Foundation, The Hellenic Initiative, and a range of individual and corporate sponsors. Aegean Airlines serves as its official air carrier sponsor.

In August 2023, the orchestra received its second invitation to perform at the Konzerthaus Berlin, for the opening concert of the international Young Euro Classic festival.

Ticket sales for the New York concert will commence on June 3 through Carnegie Hall’s official ticketing channels, with prices starting at $25.

For online purchases, click here.

For those preferring in-person purchases, Carnegie Hall’s Box Office, located at 57th Street and Seventh Avenue, is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Additionally, tickets can be obtained via phone by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.