Greece secures spot in Eurovision 2024 grand final

Marina Satti of Greece performs the song ‘Zari’ during the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Thursday. [AP]

Greece has secured a spot in Saturday’s Eurovision 2024 grand final in the Swedish city of Malmo.

Marina Satti delivered an energetic performance of her song “Zari” during the second semi-final of the annual extravaganza on Thursday, despite reportedly battling pharyngitis and a high fever in the lead-up to the show.

The semi-finals were decided entirely by a public vote from competing countries and people in the rest of the world.

Joining Greece in the final are Armenia, Austria, Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Norway, and Israel, along with ten other finalists from the first semi-final.

This year’s event is being held under heavy police presence amid concerns of potential unrest.

Earlier on Thursday, thousands gathered in Malmo’s city center to protest against the decision to include Israel while its military campaign in Gaza continues.

The grand final takes place on Saturday.