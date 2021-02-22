David Tiano Lecture | February 25

The annual lecture in memory of David Tiano – a former US Consulate General employee in Thessaloniki who was arrested and executed by the Nazis in World War II – organized by the US Embassy and Consulate General will be held this year online on February 25, starting at 6 p.m. local time. The lecture this year will be on the Romaniote community of Ioannina and will be delivered by archaeologist Zanet Battinou, who is also the director of the Jewish Museum of Greece, Mimis Cohen, a founding member of the American Friends of the Jewish Museum of Greece, and Ioannina Mayor Moisis Elisaf. To register, click here.