On the Onassis Foundation website and its YouTube channel film buffs can find an evening of conversation that took place at the Onassis Stegi Main Stage in 2019 between legendary German director Werner Herzog and interviewer Paul Holdengräber.

“Landscapes of the Soul: In Conversation with Werner Herzog” provides insight into the workings of the director’s mind, a mind which created landmark films such as “Fitzcarraldo” and “Aguirre, The Wrath of God.”