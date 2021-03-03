The Perfect American | March 5-8

Renowned composer Philip Glass’ opera “The Perfect American” will be available to stream online from Greece’s Christmas Theater from March 5 to 8. The opera is a production of the Teatro Real in Madrid in collaboration with the English National Opera and will be screened with Greek subtitles. “The Perfect American” chronicles the final months in the life of Walt Disney, a man who shaped contemporary culture but was also beset by personal demons while being the subject of accusations of racism and sexism. It costs 15 euros to stream the 115-minute opera and the code can be purchased online at christmastheater.gr, viva.gr, or by telephone on 211.770.1700. Screenings start at 8 p.m. every day, with additional matinée screenings at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.