Beauty and the Beast | March 12-15

From March 12-15, Greece’s Christmas Theater will be hosting a ballet performance inspired by the fable of “Beauty and the Beast,” set to Tchaikovsky’s “Pathétique Symphony” and with choreography by Thierry Malandain. The ballet, which premiered at the Versailles Royal Opera, will be performed by the Malandain Ballet Biarritz company and will be accompanied by the Basque Symphony Orchestra. Booking details can be found online at www.christmastheater.gr or www.viva.gr, or by telephone on 211.770.1700. The 90-minute show will be available to stream for 12 euros, with screenings taking place every day at 8 p.m. and additional matinée screenings on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m.