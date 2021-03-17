The Athena Parthenos Shield | March 18

The American School of Classical Studies at Athens continues its Greek Painting in Context webinar series with a lecture by Jenifer Neils on the Gigantomachy on the Athena Parthenos Shield, one of the most famous paintings from classical antiquity was that inside the shield of the colossal gold and ivory statue of Athena that once stood in the Parthenon on the Athenian Acropolis. Although now lost, its complex imagery of the gods fighting giants can be retrieved and reconstructed by a careful examination of late 5th century Attic vase painting. The webinar starts at 7 p.m. and participation is free, here.