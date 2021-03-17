The Morricone Duel | March 19-22

Conducted by Sarah Hicks and joined by a handful of guest stars, the Danish National Symphony Orchestra and the Danish National Concert Choir transport listeners into the soundscapes of Ennio Morricone. Titled “The Morricone Duel,” the concert is a celebration of the iconic scores penned by the late Italian composer for Sergio Leone’s iconic Spaghetti Westerns, modern mafia masterpieces by Francis Ford Coppola and cult movies by Quentin Tarantino. The show is being brought to Greece by the Christmas Theater from March 19-22, and can be viewed for a fee of 12 euros. Streaming times start at 8 p.m., with additional 4 p.m. shows on Saturday and Sunday. To register, visit www.christmastheater.gr or www.viva.gr, or call 211.770.1700.