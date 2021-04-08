Ion Dragoumis Exhibition | April 8-18

The American School of Classical Studies at Athens (ASCSA) has organized a virtual tour of its exhibition on the diplomat, writer, philosopher, visionary and revolutionary Ion Dragoumis (1878-1920), whose public viewing was brought to a halt by the Covid lockdown restrictions. The 35-minute tour of “Ion Dragoumis: Between East and West – One Hundred Years After His Assassination,” is conducted by curators Natalia Vogeikoff-Brogan, Eleftheria Daleziou, Leda Costaki, Natasha Lemos and Alexis Malliaris. They present unknown and rare material from Dragoumis’ rich archive that was donated to ASCSA in 1959, and read excerpts from his personal diaries and correspondence. Visit ascsa.edu.gr for more.