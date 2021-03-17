With Love, for Greece | March 18 – December 31

The French Institute of Athens brings us a fascinating online exhibition of work marking the bicentennial of the 1821 Greek Revolution and celebrating the contribution of the philhellenic movement in France to the uprising. Titled “With Love, for Greece,” the show comprises 100 items on loan from the National Library of France and the Hellenic Parliament, including newspapers, books, song sheets, drawings, posters, paintings, letters, postcards, plays, music scores, novels and advertisements, that shed light on the impact of the war, the ideals driving it and its repercussions for the rest of the world. The exhibit can be viewed at 1821.ifg.gr through December 31.