The Athens Philharmonic, under the baton of Byron Fidetzis, performs “36 Greek Dances” by Nikos Skalkottas (1904-1949), based on its reconstruction by Fidetzis, who was responsible both for its first world recording in 1990 and public performance in 1997 as a complete work.

The show starts at 9 p.m. To find out more and to book a seat, visit aefestival.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807