nbg-rewards-consistent-borrowers-with-cash-return

National Bank of Greece rewarded 55,455 clients who have been consistent with their debt payments on January 30 through its program “Reward of Mortgage Customer Consistency.”

The program provides for the return of 5% of the interest paid to the bank from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020, and, as the lender announced, the sums were credited to the bank accounts through which NBG clients service their mortgage obligations.

National is the first Greek bank to offer a reward program for its consistent borrowers, acknowledging the efforts of its clients to meet their obligations during a difficult period such as that of the last few years.