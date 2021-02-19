delphi-s-online-event-on-attracting-global-talent-to-greece

The Delphi Economic Forum is organizing an online conference on Tuesday, February 23, titled “Greece: Competing for Global Talent.”

Its organizers say global talent has never been more mobile: “Countries are designing policies and programs to attract talented people. Many of these countries are also encouraging the return of skilled nationals who are working abroad. All are persuaded of the positive contributions skilled people can make to their development progress and sustainable growth. How can Greece be among the winners of the global talent race?”

The event starts at noon and concludes at 4.45 p.m. with confirmed speakers including Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis, Deputy Minister for Innovation Christos Dimas and Deputy Minister for Modern Culture Nicholas Yatromanolakis.

All sessions will be in Greek, except for a special session that will be in English, titled “Is Greece Attractive for Digital Migrants?” featuring NomadX co-founder & CEO David Williams and Nacho Rodríguez, the founder of Nomad City Gran Canaria in Spain. This session begins at 1.15 p.m.

To find out more and register in this free-to-attend event, visit delphiforum.gr.