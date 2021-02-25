program-for-tech-startups

The Foreign Ministry’s Secretariat General for Public Diplomacy & Greeks Abroad announced on Thursday an online program aimed at helping Greek and Cypriot entrepreneurs who already have a tech startup or are keen to pursue their tech-related innovation.

Launching on March 2, the program is hosted by non-profit organization Startup Greece and Founderhood, and will be free of charge, the ministry said.

With a scheduled duration of eight weeks, the program seeks to bring together accomplished startup founders of Greek descent, investors, and specialized executives with experience in tech innovation hubs.

Participants will have access to one-on-one meetings with more than 40 experts across the world, who can advise on the minimum viable product, on communication, sales, and fundraising strategies. They will gain access to a network of 17 major tech business markets, including San Francisco, New York and Israel, but also emerging markets like India or Brazil. The experts are employed in companies like Google, Amazon, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Weekly talks by experienced tech founders Alex Piperides, Costas Pardalis and Nicky Goulimi, who have collectively raised $500 million, will be available to participants, while speakers also include investors such as Niko Bonatsos.

Teams that show the greatest progress during the program will be matched with Greek Angel investors, with $10 million of investment capital available to them.