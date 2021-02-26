Apparel sales dropped almost 60% year-on-year in December

The volume of retail sales dropped 11% overall in December, with a rise reported only in supermarkets and in pharmacies, the Hellenic Statistical Authority announced on Friday.

More specifically, the sales volume fell 59.1% in apparel, 27.8% in fuel-lubricants, 26.9% in bookstores, 17.9% in furniture-home equipment and 11.2% in department stores.

On the other hand, retail sales rose in pharmaceuticals-cosmetics (21.4%), supermarkets (10.8%) and food/beverage (7%). The retail sales volume index declined 11% in December from a year earlier, but rose 7.5% from November 2020.