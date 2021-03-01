capital-link-s-shipping-forum-begins-tuesday

Capital Link’s 15th Annual International Shipping Forum will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday as a digital event, in partnership with Citi and in cooperation with the NYSE and Nasdaq.

Over the two days, the forum will feature 21 sessions, 88 senior executives from 46 leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants. One-to-one meetings will be scheduled between institutional investors and senior executives of shipping companies in parallel with the forum.

Known for its large attendance by investors, owners and financiers, the Annual International Shipping Forum is a meeting place for C-level executives from the industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping.

Held in New York City every year, the forum examines the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming international shipping markets today.

This year, due to the circumstances, the forum will be held in digital form, but will still provide a comprehensive review and outlook for the various shipping markets, at the same time as the release of companies’ annual results.

Discussions will include topics of critical relevance to the industry such as geopolitics, environmental regulations, technology, addressing the current crewing crisis, fleet renewal, post-Covid recovery and more.

The event is free to attend. To register, visit forums.capitallink.com.