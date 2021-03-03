greece-prepares-for-offshore-wind-farm-investments

The institutional framework for offshore wind farms and energy storage will be ready by June 2021, Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas told the Blue Economy Forum, titled “The Way to a Green Recovery,” on Tuesday.

He said it would include issues of licensing, installations and connections to the power network while guaranteeing the sustainability of investments.

Offshore wind farms may also be combined with the production of “green” hydrogen, he said, underlining that Greece will be ready to welcome investments for both offshore wind farms and floating solar panels within the coming months.