athens-happy-with-eu-guidance-on-more-flexibility

The European Commission’s guidance, which includes giving the green light for the continuation of fiscal flexibility and the continuation of support measures for households and enterprises, is in full conformity with the government’s priorities, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Wednesday.

Commenting on the release of the European Commission’s report on its updated approach to fiscal policy, Staikouras noted that “a continuation of fiscal flexibility – bearing in mind the country’s cash reserves margins – and the remaining framework of guidance offer the ability to expand, for as long as it takes, the support measures for households and enterprises with efficient, focused and socially fair measures, without leading us to a fiscal derailment.”

The minister said that the Commission’s updated approach “follows the right choices that have been made since March 2020 on a Eurogroup and Ecofin level, with the active participation of our country.”