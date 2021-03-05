ATHEX: Year-high for bourse benchmark

The unexpectedly positive news about Greece’s economic contraction in 2020 – shaving more than two percentage points off the official estimate for last year’s drop – sent the local bourse benchmark on Friday to a new 13-month high – levels not seen since the onset of the pandemic.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 825.02 points, adding 0.95% to Thursday’s 817.24 points. On a weekly basis it rose 4.12%, posting its fifth consecutive week of growth.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.99% to close at 1,983.83 points and the banks index improved 1.51%.

Motor Oil jumped 4.90%, Public Power Corporation earned 2.31%, Hellenic Petroleum advanced 2.14%, National Bank collected 1.97%, Alpha Bank augmented 1.82% and Terna Energy climbed 1.81%, while Sarantis fell 1.67% and Piraeus Bank dropped 1.46%

In total 63 stocks secured gains, 41 recorded losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 58.1 million euros, up from Thursday’s €54 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.51% to close at exactly 59 points.