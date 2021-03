Turkey’s lira skidded nearly 2.3% on Monday and has fallen in 10 of the last 11 sessions as domestic inflation, global bond yields and oil prices have all risen, setting up a test of the central bank’s tight policy pledge.

Wall Street banks Citigroup and JPMorgan were the latest to predict Turkey would raise interest rates next week to stabilize the currency and address inflation, which rose above 15% last month. (Reuters)