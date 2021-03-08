taiped-to-turn-into-a-project-preparation-facility

Alongside the process to confirm the Greek blueprint for the absorption of 32 billion euros from the Next Generation EU fund, by end-April, the government is also proceeding with the legislative and practical work for the transformation of state asset utilization fund TAIPED into a project preparation facility (PPF).

This entity will process, prepare and implement tenders for the concession of public projects and public-private partnership projects.

The PPF will handle tenders for projects in fields such as energy, the environment, the digital transition and infrastructure with budgets of over €20 million each.