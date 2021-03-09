ATHEX: Buyers send local stock prices higher

The Greek bourse continued on Tuesday to tread in territory unknown since the outbreak of the pandemic, as the benchmark advanced to a fresh year-high thanks to a new wave of buying – on increased trading volume too, boosted by the prospect of tourism reopening in May. Although some profit-taking is due after four consecutive days of gains, the benchmark appears to have consolidated itself above the 800-point mark for now while the blue chip index has just topped 2,000 points.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 837.61 points, adding 1.28% to Monday’s 827.06 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.32% to close at 2,011.33 points.

The banks index rose 0.33%, as National grew 1.45% and Eurobank grabbed 1.43%, though Alpha dropped 1.35% and Piraeus fell 3.80%. Jumbo soared 5.12% and Lamda Development jumped 3.95%.

In total 71 stocks collected gains, 34 suffered losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 75.1 million euros, up from Monday’s €50.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 2.11% to close at 61.57 points.