ECONOMY

Cyprus intends to buy Russian Covid vaccines

cyprus-intends-to-buy-russian-covid-vaccines
[Reuters]

Cyprus will acquire Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine if it is approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), a senior official said on Tuesday, the latest European Union member to express interest in the shot.

The EU has approved four vaccines so far and has signed deals with Western vaccine makers on behalf of the 27-member bloc, but production glitches have slowed the rollout and some member-states are seeking their own solutions.

Cyprus government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos was quoted by the semi-official Cyprus News Agency saying authorities would order 50,000 doses, subject to prior vetting and approval by the pharmaceuticals regulator. [Reuters]

Vaccine Coronavirus
READ MORE
[AP]
EU SUPPORT

Eurozone governments to pledge continued fiscal support in 2022

imf-announces-covid-vaccination-delay-may-affect-economy-in-bosnia-herzegovina0
ECONOMY

IMF announces Covid vaccination delay may affect economy in Bosnia-Herzegovina

remote-work-to-continue-in-areas-with-high-covid-rate0
ECONOMY

Remote work to continue in areas with high Covid rate

in-a-pandemic-year-fewer-business-closures0
ECONOMY

In a pandemic year, fewer business closures

winter-sales-extended-to-march-310
ECONOMY

Winter sales extended to March 31

The Acropolis and a deserted Plaka, a popular district with tourists in Athens, are seen during the lockdown last spring. The pandemic has taken a hefty toll on earnings from Airbnb bookings in the Greek capital. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
ANALYSIS

Short-term rental market collapses in 2020