cyprus-intends-to-buy-russian-covid-vaccines

Cyprus will acquire Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine if it is approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), a senior official said on Tuesday, the latest European Union member to express interest in the shot.

The EU has approved four vaccines so far and has signed deals with Western vaccine makers on behalf of the 27-member bloc, but production glitches have slowed the rollout and some member-states are seeking their own solutions.

Cyprus government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos was quoted by the semi-official Cyprus News Agency saying authorities would order 50,000 doses, subject to prior vetting and approval by the pharmaceuticals regulator. [Reuters]