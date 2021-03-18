ECONOMY

Central banker calls for further tax reforms

central-banker-calls-for-further-tax-reforms

Reforming the tax system is imperative to avoid upsetting fiscal balance in the post-pandemic period, Bank of Greece’s governor Yannis Stournaras said on Wednesday, addressing the Academy of Taxation and Accounting of the European Organization of Civil Law. 

In his speech, the central banker said it is necessary to change the fiscal policy mix towards easing the tax burden for workers and enterprises and move towards a more fair distribution of this burden.

Lowering taxation offers a multiplying positive effect on the economy, both on the demand and offer side.

“In 2019, a significant effort of tax reform began with the introduction of reforms of permanent nature focusing on a gradual easing of tax burden,” Stournaras said, adding that a further reduction of tax rates and social insurance contributions will support employment, competitiveness and economic growth and will operate as an incentive to reduce tax evasion and informal labor. 

[ANA-MPA]

Economy Banking
READ MORE
Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras arrives to attend the annual meeting of the bank's shareholders in Athens, Greece April 1, 2019. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
ECONOMY

ECB’s Stournaras calls for increasing bond buying to calm markets

greece-raises-2-bln-euros-through-private-placement-with-domestic-banks0
ECONOMY

Greece raises 2 bln euros through private placement with domestic banks

private-sector-bank-deposits-rise-for-10th-month-in-november0
ECONOMY

Private sector bank deposits rise for 10th month in November

market-not-seeing-ecb-cash0
ECONOMY

Market not seeing ECB cash

smaller-loan-installments-for-hardest-hit0
ECONOMY

Smaller loan installments for hardest hit

central-bank-greek-economy-to-contract-11-percent-in-20200
ECONOMY

Central bank: Greek economy to contract 11% percent in 2020