Deep-sea mining Green Minerals listed by Seabird Exploration
Cyprus-based Seabird Exploration on Tuesday listed its deep-sea mining arm Green Minerals, which aims for mineral production off Norway in 2026.
In a separate statement, it also said it would collaborate with a consortium led by Oil States Industries, a subsidiary of oil service firm Oil States International, to develop a harsh environment deep-sea mining system, and for the longer term would seek mining rights outside Norway. [Reuters]