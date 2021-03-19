etva-forges-strategic-partnership-with-wind-hellas

ETVA VIPE SA announced on Thursday it has reached an exclusive strategic partnership with Wind Hellas for the full modernization of the telecommunications infrastructure in 12 industrial regions around the country. The agreement covers, among others, the industrial regions of Iraklio, Larissa, Tripoli, Kavala, Drama, Serres and Lamia, where the project has already begun.

In the framework of the agreement, Wind will build new fiber optics networks within the industrial regions and will connect them with its own new generation fiber optics network. Thanks to FTTH architecture (Fiber to the Home), the new generation networks will ensure reliable connections and high data broadcast speeds of around 200 Mbps.