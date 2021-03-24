ryanair-to-launch-hubs-on-three-greek-islands

Ryanair announced on Wednesday it is planning to operate three new hubs with four airplanes on the Greek islands of Corfu, Rhodes and Crete (Hania) from July till October this summer.

The new hubs at regional Greek airports operated by Fraport Greece will entail an investment of 400 million euros by Ryanair, or €100 million per aircraft.

The Irish low-cost carrier told an online press conference it will fly out of Hania to 15 new destinations, taking its total to 38 destination to and from the city in western Crete, with 90 weekly flights. This new hub will create 30 jobs there, the airline estimates.

From Corfu, Ryanair will operate two aircraft, adding 18 destinations to reach a total of 42 with links to the Ionian island. This will result in a total of 97 weekly services and 30 more jobs.

Another Ryanair aircraft will be based on Rhodes, with 13 new destinations for a total of 27, served through 56 weekly flights. An extra 30 jobs should be created there too.

Fraport Greece’s director of development Giorgos Vilos welcomed the announcement, saying it confirms the strength and potential of Greece as a destination even in the current conditions.