Deree offers online lessons in oral business English

Deree, the School of Graduate and Professional Education of The American College of Greece, is offering an online course on oral business English to take place every Friday from April 9 to June 25, 2021.

The live online lessons will be held from 6 to 9 p.m.

The course is addressed to business professional wishing to transform their oral English skills, gain confidence by learning how to express their ideas clearly and convincingly, deliver effective presentations, participate in negotiations and build relationships by socializing and networking.

To find out more. visit www.acg.edu.

