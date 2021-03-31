ECONOMY

Turkish lira continues to slide after another TCMB casualty

turkish-lira-continues-to-slide-after-another-tcmb-casualty

Turkey’s lira weakened as much as 2.7% on Tuesday, bringing its losses in just over a week to more than 14%, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan removed another central bank official from his position overnight.

The lira plunged last week after Erdogan’s sacking of former central bank governor Naci Agbal led to concern that Turkey would return to unorthodox policy and lower the policy rate prematurely.

The currency’s decline picked up pace again on Tuesday after the Official Gazette showed Erdogan had sacked Deputy Governor Murat Cetinkaya, who was appointed in mid-2019. [Reuters]

Economy Turkey
READ MORE
A man takes a photograph from the bank of the Bosphorus on a snowy day in Istanbul on Tuesday. [Erdem/Sahin/EPA]
ECONOMY

Turkish lira languishes near record low after cenbank chief sacking

over-3-million-to-benefit-from-labor-ministry-measures0
ECONOMY

Over 3 million to benefit from Labor Ministry measures

eu-commission-proposes-additional-2-5-billion-euros-for-greece0
COVID ASSISTANCE

EU Commission proposes additional 2.5 billion euros for Greece

eu-rescue-funds-agreement-compatible-with-eu-treaties-ecb-s-de-cos-says0
FINANCE

EU rescue funds agreement compatible with EU treaties, ECB’s de Cos says

[File photo]
STATISTICS

Greek population posts record drop in 2020

sectors-avoiding-e-payments0
ECONOMY

Sectors avoiding e-payments