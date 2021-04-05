National Bank’s chairman not to seek re-election

National Bank of Greece on Monday announced that during a Board of Directors meeting held on April 3, Chairman Costas Michaelides announced his decision not to put up his candidacy for re-election at the annual general meeting of shareholders 2021, when his term of office comes to an end.

Michaelides said his decision comes after an important cycle in the bank’s transformation has been completed.

The Board of Directors expressed its appreciation for the Board chairman’s significant contribution towards the bank’s evolution during the past years.

[ANA]