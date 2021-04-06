ECONOMY

British Council holds Green careers discussion

Every Wednesday the British Council is offering a series of online discussions suitable for international students who are interested in studying climate change-related courses in the UK and pursuing a career in green industries.

It forms part of a global Green Careers webinar series that the British Council is holding in 2021 in the runup to the COP26 climate change conference. The discussions will explore the different careers that exist within the green sector and some of the routes into them, with a particular focus on the UK’s higher education offerings.

Wednesday’s discussion is titled “Green Careers: The HR Perspective” and starts at 7.15 p.m. For more information, call 210.369.2361.

