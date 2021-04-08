FinMin presents five priorities for reshaping the country’s future

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras on Thursday presented the five priorities that the country has to adopt, based on the lessons and experience from the past, to reshape the country’s future.

Addressing an Economist conference on “200 Years of Economic Survival,” Staikouras said these priorities were: building a new productive model, implementing a balanced fiscal policy, further deepening of institutional quality, shaping an environment of unity, as well as cultivating dynamism and a sense of national self-confidence.

In his speech, the finance minister said that one of the biggest impediments facing the Greek economy was the lack of an adequately substantiated plan, a problem highlighted emphatically by the economic crises suffered in the last two centuries.

Staikouras said the government plans to lead the Greek economy towards “a new, modern, open, competitive, resilient, green, digital and socially fair growth model,” to boost production, exports and investments through the exploitation of modern technologies, the spread and implementation of knowledge, by promoting modern education practices, vocational training, research and innovation.

Staikouras also noted that implementation of a prudent and balanced fiscal policy was vital for the healthy economic growth of the country, which was not at the expense of future generations. An institutional modernization of the Greek state was a slow process and the government plans to continue efforts towards improving the functioning of institutions, increase efficiency in civil administration and deal with tax evasion and avoidance by exploiting new technologies.

The finance minister noted that one of the biggest lessons of the country’s historical road was the need for unity, consensus and cooperation, as the nation flourished when it was united.

“That’s why we need a long-term reform of the education system, based on the fundamental principles and values of our civilization and the basic axis of our national identity,” he added.

[ANA]