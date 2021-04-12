ECONOMY BUSINESS

Mytilineos’ new PPA in Australia

mytilineos-new-ppa-in-australia

Mytilineos SA is strengthening the position of its Renewables and Storage Development (RSD) Business Unit in the international energy market by starting a cooperation in Australia with QEnergy (part of ION Holdings) for a power purchase agreement (PPA), the Greek group announced on Monday.

This PPA was executed on WePower’s blockchain-based renewable energy procurement and trading platform, one of the largest international energy trading and trading platforms. In doing so, Mytilineos takes full advantage of the platform’s cross-border capabilities and introduces, for the first time in Greece, a new approach and method to buying and selling energy, based on extroversion and innovation.

The PPA leverages upon Ethereum-based smart contracts, technology and processes, allowing QEnergy to deliver power directly to its customers.

Under the 10-year PPA, QEnergy will purchase the majority of energy production from the 22-megawatt extension to the Wagga North Solar Farm (Wagga 2), acquired from Terrain Solar in 2019. The PPA will enable construction of Wagga 2 to commence this year.

Business Energy
READ MORE
white-dragon-set-for-takeoff
ENERGY TRANSITION

‘White Dragon’ set for takeoff

energean-signs-up-to-terra-carta-initiative
ECONOMY

Energean signs up to ‘Terra Carta’ initiative

ppc-raises-additional-125-mln-euros-from-reopening-5-year-bond-issue
ECONOMY

PPC raises additional 125 mln euros from reopening 5-year bond issue

The new investment package includes gas extraction with facilities that will run on electricity from floating wind turbines. [Shutterstock]
ARISTOFANIS STEFATOS

Green energy meets hydrocarbons

bond-issue-result-a-vote-of-confidence-in-ppc
ECONOMY

Bond issue result a ‘vote of confidence’ in PPC

ppc-bond-attracts-strong-interest
ECONOMY

PPC bond attracts strong interest