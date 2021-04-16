ECONOMY

PPC-Metka solar projects gets parliamentary approval

The draft contract for the implementation of Public Power Corporation’s large photovoltaic project near Kozani received the approval of the competent parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

The contract provides for the concession of the project to contractor Metka EGN, a Mytilineos group subsidiary, for 83.7 million euros. This is expected to be signed next week, with construction work beginning next month.

The photovoltaic park will have a capacity of 200 megawatts and be constructed across an area of 5.2 square kilometers. It will be completed in November 2022.

