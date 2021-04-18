aegean-air-adjusts-summer-plans-to-demand

The recent subsiding of bookings for summer flights, compared to March, has prompted Aegean Airlines to adjust its seasonal plans to demand.

As of mid-July the carrier’s schedule will come to 70-75% of what it was in 2019, with the baseline scenario providing for the gradual restoration of the network and the increase of flights.

To that end, the company is bringing back and retraining all of its crews.

The key date is May 15, when Aegean’s seven regional hubs will begin opening, starting with Iraklio and Rhodes.

Plans for this summer provide for more than 100 international routes, with an emphasis on direct flights.