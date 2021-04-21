bulgarian-president-asks-gerb-udf-to-form-governmentt

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Tuesday asked the GERB-UDF coalition, the largest political force in the newly elected parliament, to form a new government.

Radev handed the exploratory mandate to Daniel Mitov, GERB-UDF’s pick for prime minister. According to the Bulgarian Constitution, Mitov, whose coalition holds 75 seats in the 240-member Parliament, has to propose a government that is to be approved by the Parliament by a simple majority. [Xinhua]