Bulgarian President asks GERB-UDF to form governmentt

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Tuesday asked the GERB-UDF coalition, the largest political force in the newly elected parliament, to form a new government.

Radev handed the exploratory mandate to Daniel Mitov, GERB-UDF’s pick for prime minister. According to the Bulgarian Constitution, Mitov, whose coalition holds 75 seats in the 240-member Parliament, has to propose a government that is to be approved by the Parliament by a simple majority. [Xinhua]

