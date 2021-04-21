ECONOMY NEXT GENERATION EU

Athens to submit recovery fund blueprint next week

Wednesday’s verdict by the German Federal Court, favoring the ratification of the Next Generation EU package by Berlin, means Greece can look forward to the disbursement of the first tranche of European Union grants and loans toward the end of this summer, expected to top 4 billion euros.

Next week the Greek government is set to submit the national plan for the projects to be funded by the EU resources, with approval expected to take a total of three months.

Government officials estimate that this small delay will not stop works and projects, as they can still start with the use of national resources before the EU cash comes in.

