immediate-payment-to-food-service-sector

The platform for applications for a cheap state loan from the seventh phase of the Deposit To Be Returned program opens on Tuesday, and the first disbursements will be made as early as this Thursday, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told Skai TV on Saturday.

The recipients include professionals in food service and taxi services, as well as lawyers and the sectors of apparel and hospitality, he said. The aim behind the rush to get the loans to the first recipients from Thursday is to make sure they have the necessary working capital to reopen after Easter.

“The government’s intention is to support the food service sector with restart capital of 330 million euros, and the competent minister has already submitted a timetable,” Staikouras said. On Thursday Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis announced support packages also for sectors that have not yet entered a support program, such as gyms, children’s play centers etc.

Staikouras said the food service sector will collect a major share of the seventh phase that will hand out over €1 billion to 330,000 recipients. Food service alone will this week receive €167 million, he stressed.